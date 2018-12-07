Driver jailed for causing fatal crash on A1198 in Cambridgeshire

A driver caused a fatal collision after failing to see a queue of traffic in front of him and swerving into an oncoming vehicle.

Panayot Georgiev was driving a white Ford Transit van in Lattenbury Hill, near Hilton, on the A1198, at about 1.30pm on 15 September when he approached the stationary traffic.

Court News

Cambridge Crown Court heard Georgiev, 27, swerved and crashed head-on into a black Volkswagen Golf.

An officer in an unmarked police car witnessed the crash and immediately called for assistance before attempting to provide first aid.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards and pronounced a passenger in the Golf, Marion Seymour, 81, dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Four days later Georgiev was arrested.

At court yesterday (6 December) Georgiev, of Mowbray Road, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and was jailed for eight months.

PC Nick Brooks said: “This incident highlights the potentially fatal consequences of driving without due care and attention.

“Although Georgiev was not breaking the speed limit, he did not allow himself adequate time and distance to stop, with tragic consequences.”