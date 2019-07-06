Driver in Peterborough convicted 20 times for being disqualified 'caught again'

A driver with 20 previous convictions for disqualified driving has been stopped again for the same offence.

The motorist was allegedly seen driving erratically in Peterborough last night and was stopped by officers from the BCH Road Policing Unit in Mayors Walk, West Town.

The police unit said the driver was found to be disqualified, uninsured and over the drink-drive limit.

A check was then made for previous offences where it was discovered he had a staggering 20 convictions for driving while disqualified.

The BCH Policing Unit said the driver will be charged and sent to court, which will have the power to sentence him to up to six months in prison, if convicted.