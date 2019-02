A driver fled the scene after his Ford Fiesta nearly crashed into a police car.

Officers were out on patrol at 5.11pm yesterday (Monday, February 4) in Flag Fen Road, Eastfield, when the Fiesta sped around the corner and narrowly missed the cop car.

The car seized by police. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

The Fiesta was then found abandoned with the driver reportedly running away, leaving the car unlocked.

The Fiesta has now been seized.