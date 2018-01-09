Driver caught travelling the wrong way on A1(M) at Peterborough

Drivers avoided a serious collision after an elderly motorist drove the wrong way on the A1(M) at Peterborough.

The driver was arrested at just after midnight today (Tuesday) after reports of a car being driven north on the southbound carriageway.

Officers tweeted ‘decisive action’ had been taken to avoid a catastrophic collision.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were contacted at 12.04am today (9 January) by the Highways Agency with reports of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on the southbound A1M near Sawtry.

“Officers attended the scene and the vehicle was stopped. No damage or injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The driver was reported for dangerous driving.”