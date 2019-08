A driver caught doing 110mph on the A1M by Yaxley blamed his speeding on having a loose bowel.

Traffic officers stopped a car after it passed their unmarked vehicle at the high speeds in what they described as “awful weather conditions”.

The car which was stopped. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

The BCH Road Policing Unit said: “The ‘professional’ HGV driver was very sorry but he “needed the toilet, a number two”.

The driver was reported for speeding and will be receiving more than two points on his licence.