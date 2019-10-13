Driver arrested and four others punished after Peterborough car cruise event

Police arrested one person and handed out punishments to four others after attending a large car meet up in Peterborough.
Officers last night (Saturday) attended a car cruising event at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park in Oundle Road, leading to 10 vehicles being stopped.
Three traffic offence reports were then issued for driving with no MOT, driving while using a mobile telephone and lighting offences.
After the meet up police then discovered a Nissan driver was a provisional licence holder and uninsured, so was also handed a ticket.
An Audi driver also failed a breath test for drink driving and was arrested.
