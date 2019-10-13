Driver arrested and four others punished after Peterborough car cruise event

Police arrested one person and handed out punishments to four others after attending a large car meet up in Peterborough.

Officers last night (Saturday) attended a car cruising event at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park in Oundle Road, leading to 10 vehicles being stopped.

The car meet up at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Three traffic offence reports were then issued for driving with no MOT, driving while using a mobile telephone and lighting offences.

After the meet up police then discovered a Nissan driver was a provisional licence holder and uninsured, so was also handed a ticket.

An Audi driver also failed a breath test for drink driving and was arrested.

RELATED: Police seize vehicle during large meet at Peterborough car park after issuing dispersal order