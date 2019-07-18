Driver arrested after fatal B1040 crash released under investigation

The driver of a car which crashed into a ditch, killing the front seat passenger, has been released under investigation by police.

Roger Van Kerro (41) of Rowell Way, Sawtry, died at the scene after the single vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The car which crashed on the B1040. Photo: Terry Harris

At about 2.11pm a gold Renault Clio was travelling northbound on the B1040 from Whittlesey towards Thorney when it left the road and careered into a water filled ditch near North Bank.

A 49-year-old woman from Sawtry, who was driving the car, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has now been released under investigation.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian and Magpas air ambulances were all called to the scene.

A spokesman for the East of the England Ambulance Service said two people were taken to hospital.

RELATED: Sawtry man dies after B1040 crash in Whittlesey - woman arrested