Driver arrested after crashing car ‘full of drugs and cash’ in Peterborough street

A man who crashed his car in Peterborough city centre street has been arrested after drugs and cash were found in the vehicle.

The crash happened on Padholme Road in the city today (Tuesday).

BCH Road Policing tweeted: “To wrap the shift up, our colleagues #1650 #2003 seize two further cars for no insurance. Whilst waiting for the cars to be recovered, a car drives past with the driver using his mobile. The car then fails to stop ✋ and a pursuit ensues. The driver crashes into railings.

“The driver is detained after a short chase. Car is full of drugs and cash. Driver is arrested failing to stop, supply of drugs, drug driving and dangerous driving. Great way to end the shift.”

A police spokesman confirmed a 24-year-old man from London was arrested at 1.15pm today and was still in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.