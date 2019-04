The driver of a car which crashed into a house in Wisbech has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The incident in Lynn Road happened early this morning and caused considerable damage to the front of the property.

The incident in Lynn Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The driver of the Volkswagen failed a breath test by being more than double the drink drive limit.

The driver has been arrested and taken to the police station in King's Lynn. Inquiries are continuing.