Drink driver who killed Peterborough mum in horror crash jailed

A drink driver who killed a Peterborough mum and seriously injured her two young children in a horror crash after driving like a lunatic has been jailed for nine years

Adam White - who has a history of drink driving after being convicted 4 times in 12 years - was behind the wheel of a van which collided with the Peugeot 3008 being driven by Katy Cunningham on the A16 near Crowland on January 23 last year.

Katy Cunningham

Mrs Cunningham, of Temple Grange, Peterborough was killed, while daughter Freya (11) was left in a critical condition, fighting for her life, being left in a coma for two weeks. Freya’s brother, Zak, was also seriously injured, as was the driver of a third vehicle, a Vauxhall Viva, Sharon Almey. White also needed hospital treatment.

Less than six months after the crash he was convicted of drink driving again after being caught swigging from a bottle of wine at a car wash with his daughter in the back in June.

In the lead up to the fatal crash drivers reported White(38), of Accacia Avenue, Spalding, speeding and dangerously overtaking other cars on the A16 in the moments leading up to the crash, one saying he was driving 'like a lunatic.'

A review of dashcam footage showed he was travelling at 73 mph as he overtook a lorry a few seconds before the fatal impact. The speed limit for his van was just 50mph.

Adam White

A back calculation from a blood test showed he was more than twice the drink drive limit - despite telling police he was trying dry January.

Now, nearly a year after the horrific crash, White is starting a nine year sentence - meaning he will be released on licence in just four and a half years.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court this afternoon, after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at a previous hearing.

The court was filled with friends and family of Mrs Cunningham, many of whom sobbed as the details of the case - and victim statements - were read out. Mrs Almey said she felt guilt for the incident- but Judge Lowe said White was the only one to blame.

Zak and Freya

White showed no emotion, staring at the floor in the dock, wearing a grey suit, white shirt and purple tie.

Judge Matthew Lowe said the maximum sentence he could impose by law was 14 years, and said had White been found guilty after trial, he would have imposed a 13 year sentence.

However, taking into account his guilty plea, he said a nine year sentence was appropriate.

White was disqualified from driving for 10 years, which will not start until he is released.

Last year the Peterborough Telegraph launched a campaign calling for tougher sentences for drivers who kill while under the influence of drink or drugs. The campaign was backed by family members of people killed by drink and drug drivers.

Currently, the maximum sentence is 14 years . In 2017 the Government revealed plans to increase the maximum term to include a life sentence, but have not confirmed when the plans will become law.