Drink driver was caught by CCTV in Peterborough city centre

Motorist was banned from roads for three years

A drink driver who claimed to not have been driving but was caught on CCTV leaving Peterborough city centre has been banned for three years.

Jamal Abdi (37) was spotted by CCTV operators stumbling towards his car in Cattle Market Road at just before 5am on April 12.

Operators alerted police after watching him unlock the car and get into the driver’s seat before driving onto Broadway.

City centre CCTV help catch a drink driver in Peterborough

They tracked him to South Street where police caught up with him in a car park, where Abdi claimed he was parked and had not been driving.

He failed a roadside breath test after registering 61 – the legal limit being 35 – and was later charged with drink driving after providing an evidential sample of 56 in custody, which he admitted in court.

Abdi, of Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on May 16 where he was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay an £80 fine.

PC Ben Loveridge, who investigated, said: “We are working hard to make our city centre and the nighttime economy a safer place for people to enjoy.

“Thanks to the close working with the city’s CCTV operators – who are a vital part in helping us detect and prevent crime – we were able to intervene and stop Abdi before any potential harm could have been caused.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the public to report concerns about someone believed to be driving under the influence of drink or drugs.