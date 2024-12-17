Drink driver led police on 110mph pursuit near Chatteris

Simon Doherty given suspended jail sentence after admitting dangerous driving

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who tried to flee police by driving at speeds of up to 110mph while drunk, causing other drivers to swerve out of his way, has been disqualified from driving.

Simon Doherty, 22, of Long Green, Cressing, in Essex, drove at speed along the single carriageway A141, overtaking a tractor and HGVs and driving the wrong side of roundabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pursuit had begun when an off-duty police officer reported him speeding towards Chatteris at about 11.55pm on Friday, 15 October, 2021.

Simon Doherty

With officers in tow, Doherty turned off the lights of his black Volvo XC90 and drove on the wrong side of the road at more than 100mph in a 60mph limit.

He only stopped when he crashed the vehicle into a ditch and attempted to run away. In a breath test at the scene, he was found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

Doherty pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no insurance and no valid licence, and at Huntingdon Law Courts on Tuesday (December 10) was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and must undertake a thinking skills programme and 220 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and will need to pass an extended test. His intoxication was taken into consideration as an aggravating factor.

PC Shelley Cannon, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This type of reckless driving endangers lives but thankfully no members of the public were hurt.

“Drivers were, however, confronted with the terrifying sight of a vehicle on the wrong side of the road at night with no lights, and had to take evasive action to prevent a collision.”

Anyone who suspects a driver is over the limit can call the confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845