Drink driver jailed for causing serious head-on collision in Peterborough which left him needing surgery

A drink driver has been jailed after causing a serious head-on collision in Peterborough which left him needing surgey.

Olegas Skutar was double the legal limit at 5.35am on August 27 last year in Hartwell Way, Ravensthorpe, when the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving moved across the central white lane while going round a bend and crashed into a Mercedes van coming the other way.

The collision caused injuries to passengers in both vehicles, including Skutar himself who was said to have broken his ribs and fractured his right cheekbone, forcing him to have surgery.

Skutar (33) of White Cross, Ravensthorpe, had been disqualified from driving six months earlier and was without insurance.

He pleaded guilty to both of these offences, as well as drink driving and using a vehicle with tyres with insufficient thread, at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Friday, February 9).

For the four offences he was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks in prison.

Skutar was also disqualified from driving for 45 months, with that time to begin once he leaves custody, and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.