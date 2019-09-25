Drink driver involved in crash refused to give blood sample to foreign doctor

A driver failed a roadside breath test following a crash and then refused to provide a blood sample because the doctor was not British.

Peter Sharp (42) was driving a black Jaguar XJ without a valid licence on January 17 when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the B1090 near Kings Ripton, causing both cars to leave the road.

Sharp failed a roadside breath test with a reading of 120 microgrammes – more than three times the legal limit.

He was taken to hospital following the collision, where he refused to provide a blood sample because the doctor was American.

Sharp, of Ferndown Drive, Godmanchester, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without insurance or a valid MOT certificate for the vehicle.

Yesterday (Tuesday) at Peterborough Crown Court Sharp was sentenced to six months in prison.

PC Ritchie Ashmead said: “There were no medical grounds for Sharp refusing to provide a blood sample at hospital. The discrimination he showed towards the doctor based on their nationality was totally unacceptable.

“Drink driving significantly increases your chances of being involved in a serious or even fatal collision. It puts both your life and that of other innocent road users at risk.”

If you wish to report drink driving, police operate a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7 and gives you the opportunity to supply police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on the roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving.