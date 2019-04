A drink-driver was caught heading the wrong way down the A47 in Peterborough overnight.

The red Renault Megane was stopped after heading the wrong way between Junction 15 and 17 (Thorpe Wood roundabout and Bretton Park).

The car stopped by road police. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

The driver’s breath sample was 111 microgrammes per 100ml of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 35.

The car was also uninsured.

The driver has been arrested and the car seized.