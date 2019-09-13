Dramatic dash cam shows moment driver crashes into field while trying to overtake on bend in Peterborough area

Dramatic dash cam footage released by police shows the moment a driver crashed into a field while trying to overtake on a bend.

Dash cam footage from his Hyundai Tucson showed Graham York (44) angrily demanding the driver of a Volkswagen Golf he was following pull over.

Dash cam footage. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

He accelerated along the single carriageway B1167 French Drove, near Peterborough, and tried to overtake the Golf on a bend but lost control, cleared a roadside ditch and ploughed into a field.

Police officers calculated that just before the left bend York had been travelling at 104mph.

A witness called police to the crash, which happened at about 3.20pm on December 29, 2017. When officers spoke to York he claimed the driver had gone to get help but he was sat in the driver’s seat and only soil around the driver’s side door had been disturbed.

The officers also discovered York, of Backgate, Cowbit, had his driving licence revoked three years ago for medical reasons.

Yesterday (Thursday) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for dangerous driving and disqualified for four years.

DC Tom Nuttall, who investigated, said: “York’s driving was dangerous and the consequences could have been a lot worse. He was clearly angry and not paying attention to the speed he was doing as he approached the sharp left bend.

“York is clearly not safe behind the wheel of a car and I hope this sentence will protect the public in future.”