Dozens fined for dropping cigarettes in Peterborough

Dozens of people have been fined for littering in Peterborough city centre as part if a crack down on anti-social behaviour.
A total of 39 people were fined at court for dropping litter - mainly cigarettes - in the city at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this week.
The offences all took place last year in Long Causeway, Bridge Street and other areas of the city centre.
The fines come after a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) was introduced in the city in April last year.
Since it was introduced, dozens of people have been fined for various offences.
The PSPO bans people in the city centre from urinating or defecating in the street, begging, cycling in Bridge Street, littering and spitting.
People caught breaching the orders are given a fixed penalty notice - but if that goes unpaid, court action is taken.
On Tuesday, 36 people were fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £180 and a victim surcharge after they did not turn up at court, or enter guilty pleas by post. Magistrates found them guilty in their absence.
The 36 were:
1 Triplis Andreas, of Charles Street, Northampton
2 Iveta Biheriova, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
3 Maric Juckiewicz, of Saltmarsh, Peterborough
4 Neluta Muscu, of Thistlemoor Road, Peterborough
5 Ionut Mustafa, of Shropshire Place, Peterborough
6 Florin Purcaru, of Thistlemoor Road, Peterborough
7 Alzbeta Rigova, of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough
8 Simona Stojkova, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
9 Victoria Tatu, of Lichfield Road, Walsall
10 Steven Taylor, of Holmes Road, Glinton
11 Ageges Tulis, of St Pauls Road, Peterborough
12 Leanne Tween, of Eastfiled Road, Peterborough
13 Allex Ager, of Towler Street, Peterborough
14 Cosminvalentin Avram, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
15 Constantin Banu, of St Pauls Road, Peterborough
16 Tomas Baranauskas, of Bradfield Way, Peterborough
17 Kim Brothers, of Welland Road, Peterborough
18 Danny Brough, of Osbourne Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes
19 Scuka Cudeuit, of Star Road, Peterborough
20 Benjamin Duarri, of Eastgate, Louth
21 Tibor Duda, of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough
22 Marcin Florkowski, of Bishops Road, Peterborough
23 Ian Gilbert, of High Street, Castle Bytham, Grantham
24 Samuel Harding, of Bodesway, Peterborough
25 Vasile Heletenu, of Tinus Avenue, Peterborough
26 Iordan Ivanciu, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
27 Samoila Ivanof, of Padholme Road, Peterborough
28 Natalia Jones, of Crowland Road, Peterborough
29 Augis Kiskis, of Crown Street, Peterborough
30 Corrie Mallet, of Central Avenue, Peterborough
31 Eva Paulova, of Oundle Road, Peterborough
32 Jonas Petraitis, of Fengate, Peterborough
33 Tonder Sfarghi, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
34 Matiss Sitbelis, of Lynton Road, Peterborough
35 Toni Stimpson, of Blenheim Way, Peterborough
36 Hajkle Varadi, of Star Road, Peterborough
Three people pleaded guilty to the charge. They were
1 Michelle Farrugia, of High Street, Eye, who was fined £80, and ordered to pay costs of £180 and a victim surcharge £30
2 Marius Sasnauskas, of Midland Road, Peterborough, who was fined £80, told to pay costs of £180 and victim surcharge £30
3 Stacey Schreiber, of Mendip Grove, Peterborough, who was fined £40 and ordered to pay costs £180, victim surcharge £30