‘Do you want to start 2020 with a criminal record?’ asks Cambridgeshire police after stopping driver ‘nearly three times the limit’

As we approach the new decade Cambridgeshire police is warning motorists not to start it with a criminal record.

Police stopped a car in Bedford Street, Wisbech, last night (Friday) with the driver allegedly failing a road side breath test by being nearly three times the drink drive limit.

The car which was stopped in Wisbech. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, having no insurance and having no driving licence.

His car was seized and enquiries are continuing, police said.

The force is carrying out a drink and drug campaign this winter, and in another stark warning to motorists ahead of New Year’s Eve it said: “How do you want to start the new year?

“With a driving ban and a criminal record? Well, this driver will be looking at the above.”

Between October 2018 and September this year 239 people were arrested in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough on suspicion of drug driving and 649 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

This included 79 suspected drink drivers and 31 suspected drug drivers during December 2018.