CCTV has been released of this woman who police believe may be able to help them with a theft investigation.

On April 12 at the M&S store in Winfrey Avenue, Spalding, alcohol was taken from the store.

Do you recognise this woman?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who can identify this woman to get in touch by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 245 of 13 April in the subject box .

Alternatively call 101, quoting incident 245 of 13 April.