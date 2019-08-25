Distressed dogs left in hot cars at Nando’s and Frankie & Benny’s as Cambridgeshire police receive dozens of reports

Cambridgeshire police has received dozens of reports of dogs being left in hot cars including at a Nando’s and Frankie & Benny’s.

Police received 21 calls about dogs being left in hot cars in July and another 17 so far this month.

A distressed dog left in a hot car. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

One dog, which is pictured, was malnourished and in distress and was taken to the vets.

Police were able to trace the owner who will have to pay for the return of the dog, a vet checkup and a donation to the rescue centre.

Cambridgeshire police said: “Wherever you’re going - be it a supermarket, Nando’s in Huntingdon, Frankie and Benny’s in Sapley, the hospital or even the solicitors (yes these are all locations where dogs have been left this month) please remember dogs die in hot cars.

“Never leave your dog in the car on a hot day. If you see a dog in distress in a hot car, call 999.”️

For advice on dog wellbeing, visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Property-and-animals/Dog-wellbeing.