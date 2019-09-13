Disqualified Peterborough motorist taken to court after driving to police station to recover seized vehicle

A disqualified motorist from Peterborough decided to drive to a police station to recover his seized vehicle - only to have his van taken off him.

The city resident had previously had a vehicle seized for having no insurance.

The van which was seized. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

But when he drove to Thorpe Wood Police Station to try and get his vehicle back from the compound it turned out was he was disqualified from driving and still uninsured, meaning the van he turned up in was also seized.

The driver has now been reported and a court will decide what action to take.

RELATED: Bad times for Peterborough drivers as one has two cars seized and another is stopped on way to wedding