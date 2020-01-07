Disqualified Peterborough driver caught behind the wheel with cocaine and cannabis

A disqualified driver was caught red-handed behind the wheel in Peterborough after lying to police about his identity.

Amir Hussain (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, also failed a roadside drugs test when his car was stopped in the city on June 25 last year.

Drugs which were seized by police

Officers noticed Hussain behind the wheel of a black Skoda Octavia in Welland Road and Bluebell Avenue just after 8.15pm.

He initially lied to police and gave false information before admitting his true identity, where it was established he was a disqualified driver.

When one of the officers looked in Hussain’s car they noticed a bag of cannabis. A search of the car revealed a further two vials of cocaine.

Officers also suspected Hussain may have taken drugs, which was confirmed when he failed a roadside test for cannabis.

He was arrested and taken into custody where he provided a blood sample, which showed levels of cannabis compound above the legal driving limit in his system.

The drugs, £280 in cash and a mobile phone were seized.

In police interview Hussain gave a prepared statement where he claimed the drugs were for his own personal use.

He answered “no comment” to other questions asked, including why he was driving whilst disqualified and under the influence of drugs.

However, Hussain later pleaded guilty to charges including driving whilst under the influence of drugs, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a Class A drug.

Hussain was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was handed 12 weeks in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years and the drugs found were ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

DC Robin Gray, who investigated, said: “Driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on our roads together with speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

“Hussain was spotted driving by officers out on a pro-active patrol and this case just reinforces the message that we can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7 and gives people the opportunity to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving.