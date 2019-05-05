Disqualified Mercedes driver in Peterborough caught with staggering 51 points on licence

A disqualified Mercedes driver was caught with a staggering 51 points on his licence.

The driver was reportedly stopped in Lincoln Road on Friday after officers recognised the man behind the wheel as a banned driver.

The Mercedes which was stopped. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

A police spokesman told the BBC: "He was recognised by one of the officers who had given him points previously and knew he was disqualified.

"If he continues to commit offences we will continue to put him in front of the courts and allow them to hand over whatever sentence they deem appropriate."

The BCH Road Policing Unit tweeted that the driver had been reported on Friday and the vehicle seized.

Last June the Peterborough Telegraph revealed that 120 drivers on Peterborough's roads had at least 12 points on their licence but were still allowed to get behind the wheel, with one person having 24 points.

Drivers normally face disqualification when they have 12 points on their licence.

However, in 2017 it was reported that a speeding driver was still legally allowed to drive despite amassing 62 points on his licence.