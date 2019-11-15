Disqualified driver jailed after getting behind the wheel TWO days after being banned by court

A disqualified and uninsured driver was jailed after he got behind the wheel two days after being given a suspended sentence - again for disqualified driving - as a crack down on motorists getting behind the wheel with no insurance saw nine other drivers sentenced.

The motorists all appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week, with some of them fined more than £600 for the offence.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Last week Cambridgeshire police launched a campaign to stop motorists driving with no insurance - and while those who were caught have not yet had their case heard in court, others who were stopped earlier this year have.

Amir Hussain was jailed after he was caught driving while disqualified and with no insurance on Thorpe Lea Road on September 21.

He had been given a suspended sentence two days earlier - after being convicted of driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for a total of 12 weeks, and ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge.

Bruno Te (28) of Fairchild Way, Peterborough admitted the offence after his Mercedes was caught on Lincoln Road on May 3 this year. He was fined £300, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and had six points on his licence.

Pano Panov (39) of no fixed abode, was driving his Skoda on North End, Wisbech when he was caught with no insurance.

Along with driving with no insurance, he also gave a Breathalyser reading of 56ugs. He was fined £120, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge £32. He was also disqualified from driving for 15 months after admitting both offences.

Jason Barnfather (21) of Pemberton Terrace, London was given a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to driving with no insurance, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and aggravated vehicle taking.

He was caught in Peterborough on November 6 with no insurance and no licence, while the aggravated vehicle taking took place in Kent.

He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence for possession of cannabis.

He was given a 14 month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, and pay compensation of £500.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

Ramzadene Abdellouche (18) of St Michael’s Gate was found guilty of driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He was stopped on Broadway, Peterborough on April 20. Abdellouche was fined £660, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs. He also had six points put on his licence.

Vasile Purcariu (26) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough was given the same punishment after being found guilty of the same offences.

He had been stopped on Lincoln Road on May 21 in his BMW.

Margaret Stewart (43) was stopped on Park Road, as she had no insurance to drive her Kia, and the car had no MOT. She was fined £660, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs. He also had six points put on his licence.

Najad Ahmady was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty of driving with no insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He was stopped in his Nissan Micra on Eastfield Road on March 21.

Magistrates handed him the disqualification due to repeat offending. He was also fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.

Algirdas Miksys was also given a driving ban after being caught driving with no insurance twice on the same day.

Miksys (24) of Chapel Road, Wisbech, was stopped on Chapel Street, Wisbech on in Audi at 4.30pm on April 24 - and then six hours later he was stopped on Chase Street, Wisbech in a Honda. On both occasions, the car had no MOT, and he was driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He was fined a total of £1,320, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £132, and costs of £180, and disqualified for one year.

Fabio Rodrigues Machado was banned for six months after being found guilty of driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He was stopped in his Ford Fiesta on Dogsthorpe Road on April 10.

Along with the ban, he was fined £660, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £90.

At the launch of last week’s police campaign, Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “We would like to remind motorists that motor insurance is compulsory under the Road Traffic Act. Driving without insurance on a road or in a public place is Illegal and will not be tolerated on our roads.

“Having valid motor insurance is more than a legal requirement - it is designed to protect victims of road traffic collisions by providing them with financial compensation.

“The consequences of driving without insurance are significant and we want to remind the public that it is a risk simply not worth taking.”

Motorists caught driving without insurance will receive a minimum £300 fixed penalty notice and six points on their licence.

Vehicles will be seized and potentially crushed or sold at auction. Uninsured drivers can also be referred to court where they face an unlimited fine and a driving ban.

A total of 1,729 tickets were issued to motorists for driving without insurance in Cambridgeshire last year.