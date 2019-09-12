Dispersal order issued to stop dangerous driving in Peterborough

A three day dispersal order will be issued in Peterborough this weekend in a bid to reduce dangerous and anti-social driving.

The order comes as a response to a planned car cruise in the city and aims to tackle concerns from residents over public safety and anti-social behaviour. Police will be able to move anyone on from an area if their behaviour is believed to have caused, or is likely to cause such issues.

Starting at 6pm tomorrow (Friday, 13 September) and ending at 10am on Sunday (15 September), the order will cover areas encompassed by Paston Parkway, Lincoln Road, Hurn Road, Castor Road, Marholm Road, Soke Parkway, Nene Parkway, Oundle Road, A1, Fletton Parkway, Frank Perkins Parkway, Fengate, Newark Road, Oxney Road, Parnwell Way and back onto Paston Parkway.

Inspector Karl Secker said: “There have been more than 50 reports of drifting and car cruise issues in Peterborough since the start of this year and the issue has been raised by the Assistant Director of Public Protection for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire as a major concern of his residents over public safety, anti-social behaviour and criminal issues.

“We are aware of another planned car cruise this weekend. The dispersal order has been put in place to help us minimise the chances of the cruise causing disruption and should reduce the likelihood of it causing distress to residents.

“In addition we can seize vehicle keys if we have reason to believe the vehicle is going to be used to commit anti-social behaviour, or has already done so. This means the drivers would not get their keys backs until the end of the dispersal period on Sunday morning.”

The order has been granted under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and gives police officers the power to exclude a person from an area for a period of up to 48 hours with an inspector’s authority.

It applies to any behaviour that has contributed to or is likely to contribute to members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or the occurrence in the locality of crime or disorder. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.