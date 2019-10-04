Dispersal order in place over drifting concerns in Peterborough

A dispersal order encompassing the whole of Cambridgeshire will be in place this weekend due to a planned car meet up in Peterborough

The measure has been taken by local policing teams with the order in place initially between 5pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

A previous car meet at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park in Oundle Road

It has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and allows for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.

Inspector Karl Secker, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of the planned car meet on Saturday evening. In 2019 we have had more than 50 reports of drifting in Peterborough and it is something we will continue to tackle to ensure the safety of both local residents and those who wish to take part.

“The last few meets in Peterborough have been peaceful, with no action required. However, the dispersal order will allow us to take positive action should the meet turn into drifting or anti-social behaviour.

“This dispersal order gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.

“Additionally, if we believe a vehicle may be used to commit anti-social behaviour we have the power to seize the keys for the entire dispersal period.”