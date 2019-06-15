Dispersal order in Peterborough due to anti-social driving reports

A dispersal order has been issued in Peterborough due to reports of anti-social driving.

Cambridgeshire police posted on Facebook at 9.15pm this evening (Saturday, June 15): "A dispersal has been in place under Section 34 Anti Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 since the 15/06/19 at 01:50hrs until the 16/06/19 at 10:00hrs. The area covered is outlined in red.

The area covered by the dispersal order

"This is due to reports of anti social driving in the area."

The area covered by the dispersal order is around the East of England Arena and Events Centre, with the border being Oundle Road, the A1, Fletton Parkway and Orton Parkway.

The dispersal powers allow police to direct anyone they suspect are causing, or are likely to cause, crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to leave the area.