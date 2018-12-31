Dispersal order in Peterborough city centre for New Year’s Eve to reduce anti-social behaviour

A dispersal order will be put in place in Peterborough city centre tonight (New Year’s Eve) in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour.

The measure has been taken by the local policing team as a preventative measure to ensure New Year’s Eve celebrations are safe and enjoyable for all.

The New Year's Eve dispersal order

The order, which enables police to move people on from an area where they suspect their behaviour is anti-social, will be in place between 6pm this evening and 7am tomorrow morning (New Year’s Day).

The authority covers the area from Burghley Road up to Monument Street, Eastfield Road, St John’s Street, Bishop’s Road, East Footpath along Peterborough Crown Court incorporating the Key Theatre to the Embankment, the north side of the River Nene, west to the railway bridge, east side of the railway line, north to Thorpe Road bridge, north along the east side of the railway boundary incorporating Peterborough Railway Station and Waitrose, east along lower Mayor’s Walk, along Bright Street, Lincoln Road and back around to Burghley Road.

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and allows for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.

The New Year's Eve dispersal order

Inspector Kieran Mylchreest, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Historically New Year’s Eve has seen a high footfall in and around licensed premises within the city centre.

“A number of licensed premises have events planned and a large number of people are expected to be in the city tonight. Therefore, to ensure a safe and enjoyable time for all, a policing operation has been put in place, supported by taxi marshals and other partner agencies.”