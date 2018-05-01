Dismay as historic stone cross in Ailsworth is smashed

An historic stone cross in Ailsworth has been completely smashed to the dismay of residents living in the area.

The Saxon monument Sutton Cross, on the junction of Ermine Street and Sutton Crossways, is believed to have been destroyed over the weekend having recently been repaired following previous damage.

The announcement of the smashed monument was made on the Castor & Ailsworth Community Page on Facebook. The post stated: “We are very sad to report that the recently repaired Sutton Cross has been vandalised again - this time completely smashed!

“We believe this happened within the last 48hours. If anyone has seen or heard anything about this please let us know. Thank you.”

Further comments on the page expressed dismay at the news.

The stone landmark had last been renovated for the millenium.