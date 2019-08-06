Disgraced former Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s legal career could be ended today at a solicitor’s tribunal.

Ms Onasanya, who worked as a solicitor before being elected as Peterborough MP in June 2017, will appear before the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal in London today (Tuesday) in connection with her conviction for perverting the course of justice.

The former Labour MP was jailed for three months in January after being found guilty of lying about a speeding ticket at an Old Bailey trial in December. She was expelled from the Labour party following her conviction.

It is alleged she failed to act with integrity as a result of her conviction, and now faces being struck off the solicitor’s register as a result.

She could also be given a fine, or suspended from the register for a period of time.

Along with an allegation she failed to act with integrity, it is alleged she also failed to uphold the proper administration of justice and failed to behave in a way that maintains the trust the public places in her and the provision of legal services.

For action to be taken, the tribunal would have to be sure beyond reasonable doubt the allegations were proven.

While Ms Onasanya is still on the Solicitors’ Roll, she has been a ‘non practising solicitor’ since she decided not to renew her practising certificate in 2017 following her election as MP for Peterborough.

Ms Onasanya lost her seat as Peterborough MP following a recall petition held earlier this year - she became the first MP ever to lose her seat in this way. Following her conviction, she continued to deny the charges against her, but lost an appeal against the verdict.

For more details visit www.sra.org.uk/consumers/solicitor-check/391606.article