Disabled Peterborough woman has wheelchair, Christmas presents and belongings all stolen

A disabled woman in Peterborough says Christmas has been ruined for her after thieves stole her wheelchair, Christmas presents and personal belongings.

Karen Martin (48) from Bluebell Avenue in Dogsthorpe was visiting her sick mum over the weekend when thieves broken into her garage, taking personal items and trashing much of what was left.

Karen Martin

Thieves then returned in the early hours of this morning (Christmas Eve) to take any remaining items, despite the garage having been secured as much as possible.

Karen has arthritis in her spine and knees and chronic pain condition fibromyalgia. She relies on her wheelchair to get around.

This is the second time her wheelchair has been stolen after her home was targeted in March 2015.

She said: “It has totally ruined my Christmas. It makes you feel you’re being picked on and makes me not want to go out the house.”

Aside from the black, folding wheelchair, thieves have taken Christmas presents, shoes, handbags, clothes and Beauty and the Best ornaments.

The shoes include Ruby Shoos which have a standout design.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers are investigating two garage burglaries in Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe, which happened between 11am on Saturday (December 22) and 6.15pm yesterday (Sunday, December 23) and then again in the early hours of this morning (Monday, December 24).

“It has been reported that a group of three youths broke into the garage on two occasions and have stolen a number of items including a black folding wheelchair, bedding, towels, table clothes, shoes and handbags.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting 35/54344/18 or 35/54272/18.”

Some of the shoes stolen:

