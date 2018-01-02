Disabled children’s charity in Peterborough hit by break in

A Peterborough children’s charity is reeling after being hit by a break in on New Year’s Eve.

Little Miracles, based in The Spinney in Westwood, say they have had to close their garden following the break in, which happened at 2am on Sunday.

In a post on social media, the a spokesman for the charity - which provides care and support for children with disabilities and additional needs, as well as the youngster’s families - said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the garden will be out of use until further notice. It is with great sadness that we reveal the reason for this is due to The Spinney being victim to breaking and entering, theft and vandalism during New Year’s Eve.

“Should those involved be reading this, we would like to stress that smoking is extremely prohibited on our grounds as we keep oxygen onsite, which is explosive. You should be thankful that your only injury was from slipping on the decking (as seen on CCTV – which is now in the hands of the appropriate authorities).

“We have seen on Social Networking sites that we’re not the only local charity to have been broken into recently. We’re struggling to understand how anybody could break into places such as a Hospice (like Sue Ryder) or a charity that supports children with disabilities, life-limiting conditions and additional needs (like us).

“Thank you to those that have already offered their support in helping us get our centre back to normal as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.