Director of Peterborough used car dealership admits tampering with mileage

Have your say

The director of a used car dealership in Peterborough has admitted tampering with mileage of two vehicles.

Shaffarat Parvez (31) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, is a director at Carpoint, which sells cars in Whitehead Drove, Fengate.

Carpoint in Peterborough. Photo: Terry Harris

He pleaded guilty at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) to three counts of fraud and one count of contravening professional diligence.

The company, which is registered to an address in Adelaide Street, Luton, also admitted the same charges.

The fraud charges relate to two cars - a Vauxhall Corsa and an Astra which both had their mileage tampered with and were advertised for sale with lower mileage rates.

The offences came to light when the buyers requested vehicle history documents online which then showed differences in the mileage.

The case has now been adjourned for sentencing on January 15, 2020.

A spokesperson for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Trading Standards, which carried out the prosecution, said: “We take reports of vehicle fraud extremely seriously as offences can pose a real safety risk to vehicle owners.

“We would encourage anyone who thinks they may have fallen victim to vehicle fraud to report it us by calling 01733 747474 or emailing tstand@peterborough.gov.uk.”