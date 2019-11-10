Devastated Peterborough hairdresser has all her equipment stolen after thieves take her car

A mobile hairdresser in Peterborough has had all her equipment stolen after thieves made off with her car.

Sarah Rowlands lost equipment worth more than £1,000 when her colourful Ford Edge was stolen from her driveway in Hampton Gardens overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sarah's car which was stolen

Although Sarah’s insurance covers her car, her work kit is not covered meaning she has lost it all and now has to start again from scratch.

Items which have been taken include straighteners, a hair dryer, clippers, scissors and hair products.

Sarah said: “There have been a lot of thefts around Hampton Gardens where I live and I want to remind people to take all your valuables out.

“Take nothing for granted - I had locked my car, but when everything is stolen it’s not nice. It’s pretty gutting.

“They’ve nicked my livelihood.”

Sarah said the police “have been amazing” and that there is a chance the thieves “might be trying to sell the items on a second-hand site”.

She added: “I have a courtesy car but no spare equipment. I’ve been self-employed six years and it took me a long time to build up all this stuff. I’ll now have to build up again.

“It will take a while.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “An investigation is underway and anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/79684/19. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.”

Sarah’s friends have started a crowdfunding page to try and help her replace some of the stolen equipment.

The page can be viewed at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarahrowlandsslstyle.