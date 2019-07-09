Devastated mother determined to bring about change at long-Awaited inquest into Peterborough toddler’s death

The devastated parents of a Peterborough toddler who died four years ago from a twisted bowel have revealed their hopes that an upcoming inquest this week will finally provide some long-awaiting answers regarding her death.

Two-year-old Myla Deviren became unwell in the early hours of the morning on August 27 2015, after initial symptoms of abdominal pain and vomiting. The parents became concerned with Myla’s breathing and called 111 for urgent advice.

Myla’s mother Natalie was directed to speak with the out of hours GP service and it was suspected that Myla may have been suffering from gastroenteritis However, just two hours later Myla was unresponsive. Sadly all attempts to resuscitate Myla failed.

Now, an inquest is set to be held at Huntingdon Coroners Court from July 9 and will examine all of the circumstances surrounding Myla’s death. Her family will be represented at the hearing by specialist medical negligence lawyers from Irwin Mitchell’s Cambridge office.

Myla’s parents said: “Our entire family have been left absolutely devastated after losing our darling Myla, no words can describe our life without her. We have fought for four years for answers. It is vital that no other families suffer this devastating heartbreak again”.