Devastated family pay tribute to Crowland murder probe victim and father of three

The devastated family of a man whose death is at the centre of a murder investigation have paid tribute to the father of three.

Kevin Nix, 46, from Spalding was killed after being hit by a black Peugeot 307 in Common Drove near the Bridge Inn pub in Crowland on Sunday June 24.

VICTIM: Kevin Nix

His death is being treated as murder.

In a statement today, Kevin's family said: "The whole family, and especially his three children, are devastated by the needless and untimely death of Kevin. He will be sorely missed by them, his work mates and friends.

"The family would like to express its gratitude to the doctors and nurses at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for their unstinted efforts in trying to save him, and for their kindness and support throughout this traumatic time.

"Thanks are also extended to everyone who has been in touch to offer condolences, many of whom will wish to attend Kevin’s funeral. The family will endeavour to ensure that all are notified once arrangements are made, but due to the circumstances of Kevin’s passing, this may take a little while."

Alison Skingsly (42) of Thames Road, Spalding was initially charged with wounding with intent and failing to comply with a breathalyser test, but since Mr Nix's death some days after the crash, it is now being treated as a murder investigation and charges will be reviewed at the next court hearing on July 30.

She has been remanded in custody in the meantime.