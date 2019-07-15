Detectives investigating murder case want to speak to man with Cambridgeshire links

Police are looking to speak to a man with links to Cambridgeshire in connection with a murder investigation.

Ian Woolcomb (42) was last known to be living in the Clacton area and has links to Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Ian Woolcomb

Essex Police want to speak to him about the death of a 58-year-old man in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, on Friday, July 12.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We urgently need to speak to Ian Woolcomb and ask anyone who has seen him to call us immediately.

“Anyone who is found to be assisting him, in any way, will be subjected to a thorough investigation and could find themselves in court or even prison.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 999 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.