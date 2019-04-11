Detectives investigate vehicle thefts spate as thieves target Spalding and Bourne

Detectives are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles.

Since Saturday (April 6) Lincolnshire Police has received multiple reports from around the county that work vans have been targeted and tools taken.

Police have issued a warning about vehicle thefts

These have occurred in areas including Spalding, Bourne, Boston, Sleaford, Lincoln, Gainsborough and Grantham.

If anyone has any information or has seen a work van being targeted, they should call police on 101 quoting incident 89 of April 6, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advice being issued to motorists:

. Remove all tools that are essential to your day-to-day business, if this is possible

. Fit additional security deadlocks that are separate to the van’s central locking system

. If your vehicle uses keyless entry, store the van keys in a good quality RFID bag when not in use

. Consider fitting a Thatcham approved ultrasonic alarm that protects both the rear load and cabin areas of your van

. Mark your tools and register them for free at immobilise.com.