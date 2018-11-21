‘Despicable’ burglars stole sentimental jewellery from elderly Peterborough widow hours after she was rushed to hospital

Two burglars who stole thousands of pounds of sentimental jewellery from an elderly widow just hours after she had been rushed to hospital.

David Cooper (52) and David Bowler (65) pounced after realising the house in Peterborough Road, Ailsworth, was unoccupied.

David Bowler (left) and David Cooper

The victim, an 83-year-old woman who has since died, had fallen ill on the morning of July 16 2017 and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance. The following day, a neighbour noticed that one of her patio doors had been smashed and called police.

More than £7,500 of jewellery belonging to the woman’s late husband was stolen, as well as bank cards which were then used to withdraw £900 in Leicestershire.

Officers identified the pair from CCTV at various cash machines in Oadby, near Leicester.

Bowler’s blue Peugeot 206 was traced from the victim’s home to each cash machine they used to withdraw money.

Bowler, of Garden Close, Oadby, was jailed for three years at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, November 20) after pleading guilty to burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation at a previous hearing.

Cooper, of Duke Street, Nuneaton, was also jailed for three years yesterday after he was found guilty of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation following a two day trial at the same court last week.

DC Justin Parr said: “Bowler and Cooper are lifetime criminals with more than 70 convictions between them.

“The pair showed no regard for whose home they were breaking into and their actions were despicable.

“Sadly the victim died on October 19 last year but I hope this sentence brings a sense of closure to her family so that they can move on with their lives.”