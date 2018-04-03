'Despicable' burglar who preyed on vulnerable 86-year-old woman sentenced

A woman who took advantage of an elderly woman by stealing from her after being invited into her home has been jailed.

Megan Douglas, 21, of Crosswell Road, Middlesbrough, was sentenced to 17 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, today (3 April) at Cambridge Crown Court.

The court heard Douglas called at the home of her 86-year-old victim in Huntingdon whilst working as a door-to-door salesperson on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Unable to stand due to her arthritic knees, the victim invited Douglas to enter her property after Douglas signalled through the window that she wished to speak to her.

Once inside, Douglas sat beside the victim and spoke to her for about 30 minutes before asking if she could have a drink. The victim then invited Douglas to help herself to a glass of water in the kitchen, but became wary when she could not hear a tap running.

Ten minutes later, Douglas returned and said she had to leave. Once she had left the property, the victim noticed £97 cash and a bank card had been stolen from her purse.

Douglas was arrested on November 2 after a member of the public reported a man and woman (Douglas) in his garden.

Douglas admitted burglary and confessed to using the victim’s stolen bank card twice, making £40 worth of payments, which were later returned to the victim by the bank.

Detective Constable James Howard said: “This was a despicable offence that has left the victim shaken. Douglas deliberately took advantage of the trusting nature of her vulnerable victim and stole as much as she could without raising the alarm.”