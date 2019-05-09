Desperate plea for missing Peterborough teenage girl to come home

Friends and family of a missing teenager have made a desperate plea for the 14-year-old to come home, a week after she was last seen.

Emilija Jurgalaite, (14), who lives in Welland, Peterborough, has not been seen since last week, and her family are becoming increasingly worried about her safety.

Emilija Jurgalaite

Police have now launched an appeal to find her.

Karolina Ezerinskaite, the best friend of Emilija’s mum, Goda, said: “She has been missing from last Monday (April 28).

“She’s gone missing before but only for one day. She used to come back the second day. This is the first time she has not been home for more than a week.”

Emilija, a Year 10 pupil at Jack Hunt School, is due to celebrate her 15th birthday later this month, and Karolina said everyone was desperate to see her home safely.

She said: “She lives on the Welland with her little brother who is six and her mum. We fear she may have been mixed with the wrong crowd.

“Police are asking her friends where she may be. Lithuanian people are looking for her in Welland, Lincoln Road and the Ortons. She has been in Orton before. People should look there and around Peterborough.”

Karolina added: “Mum’s message is: ‘If you are in trouble please come home and tell us. We will work it out together, just please come home’.”

Emilija is described as slim, around 5”3 with shoulder length brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black coat and white Nike trainers.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.