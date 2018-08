Police have released a description of a suspect after an attempted robbery in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police tweeted yesterday: “GUNTHORPE & WERRINGTON residents to be aware of an attempt robbery that occurred in the area of BARON COURT at around 15:45hrs today. Suspect described as white tanned male, average build, light brown/blonde hair, wearing a faded black hoodie, spoke English, riding blue cycle.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.