Derelict Peterborough pub set on fire again

A derelict pub in Peterborough has been set on fire again.

Firefighters helped put out a blaze at the Silver Jubilee in Heltwate, Bretton, yesterday evening (Wednesday).

The previous fire at the Silver Jubilee. Photo: Dennis Halfhide-Smith

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called out shortly before 7pm and extinguished the flames before returning to their stations by 7.40pm.

The fire was started deliberately, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said, and anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The derelict pub was also set on fire in March last year.

That fire was also said to have been started deliberately.

