Dedicated electoral fraud team set up ahead of Peterborough City Council elections

Anyone aware of suspected electoral fraud in Peterborough during the upcoming local elections is being urged to report it.

Cambridgeshire police has again set up a dedicated team to work jointly with Peterborough City Council to investigate allegations of electoral malpractice.

Ballot box

There will also be an increased police presence in the city on polling day.

Gillian Beasley, returning officer, said: “People are entitled to use their vote in elections freely without fear or intimidation.

“We are working closely with the police to ensure this can happen and to tackle electoral fraud in Peterborough.

“If you are concerned that you are being asked to do something which could be illegal, or you’re being forced to vote in a certain way, please call our election fraud hotline on (01733) 452277.”

If you believe an offence is in progress contact police on 101.