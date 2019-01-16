Date set for Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya to be sentenced for perverting the course of justice

Fiona Onasanya will find out her sentence for perverting the course of justice later this month.

The MP for Peterborough will be sentenced on January 29, with any custodial sentence of a year or more (including if it is suspended) meaning she will lose her seat. Any custodial or suspended sentence of less than a year which is not appealed would automatically trigger a recall petition.

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya departs by taxi from the Old Bailey in central London after she was found guilty of perverting the course of justice following a retrial for lying to police to avoid a speeding charge. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

If 10 per cent of her constituents signed it within six weeks, Ms Onasanya would lose her seat and a by-election would be triggered, which she could stand in.

Ms Onasanya had 28 days to challenge the unanimous decision by a jury at the Old Bailey which has seen her expelled by the Labour Party.

That deadline passed today.

Despite repeated requests for comment she has failed to answer any questions from the Peterborough Telegraph relating to her trial.

Ms Onasanya had strenuously denied lying about who was behind the wheel of her Nissan Micra when it was caught speeding in Thorney in July 2017 - but after a retrial lasting one week a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

The jury in the first trial was unable to return a verdict.

Ms Onasanya’s brother Festus is due to be sentenced on the same day as her after pleading guilty to three counts of perverting the course of justice, including in relation to his sister’s case.

RELATED

Peterborough Labour MP Fiona Onasanya found guilty of perverting the course of justice

This is how Peterborough residents can remove Fiona Onasanya as MP under a recall petition