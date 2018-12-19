Dashcam footage shows learner driver leading police on 100mph chase across north Cambridgeshire

A learner driver who led police on a car chase reaching speeds of more than 100mph has been disqualified from driving for three years.

Daniel Avory, 21, was driving his black Vauxhall Astra along Forty Foot Bank, Benwick, on 31 January when officers travelling in the opposite direction were made aware the vehicle had no insurance. They caught up and signalled for him to pull over but he ignored them and accelerated.

Dashcam footage of police chase through Cambridgeshire

The pursuit reached speeds of more than 100mph through nearby villages, narrowly missing other vehicles and road workers. Avory damaged his wing-mirror while overtaking a lorry and officers called off the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

However, they visited the vehicle’s registered in Serjeants Close, Ramsey, the following day and found the damaged vehicle parked outside.

Avory was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, December 14, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice. He must also complete 150 hours’ unpaid work.

PC Ian Swales said: “Avory’s driving was reckless and he’s lucky no one was hurt as a result.

“He showed no regard to other road users and his sentence reflects how seriously we and the courts take driving offences.”