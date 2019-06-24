Dash cam shows drink-driver hitting lorry while travelling wrong way down A14

A drunk man put lives at risk by driving the wrong way along the A14 and only came to a stop after hitting a lorry.

Police received multiple reports Narendran Paramanathan (47) was driving his Lexus on the wrong carriageway of the road near Boxworth at 12.30am on Christmas Eve last year.

The car driving the wrong way down the A14

The court heard that he had attended a party in Fenstanton where he had become intoxicated and left around 11pm.

He eventually collided with a lorry at low speed after the driver had seen his car and stopped.

The lorry driver then manoeuvred his vehicle so that Paramanathan’s car was pinned against a crash barrier.

On Friday at Cambridge Crown Court, Paramanathan, of Worcester Avenue, Hardwick, near Cambridge, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink driving and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, disqualified from driving for three years and five months and ordered to pay £425 costs.

PC Sara Rose said: “Paramanathan endangered the lives of other road users and, although no one was hurt, it could have easily been a different story.

“Driving under the influence is unacceptable and we will continue to do everything we can to make the roads safer.

“We would ask people to help us by reporting anyone they believe drink drives so we can ensure they are dealt with.”

To report drink-drivers, you can contact a confidential, 24/7 hotline at 0800 032 0845.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving.