‘Dangerous’ teddy bears seized from Cambridgeshire firm

Hundreds of ‘dangerous’ teddy bears have been destroyed after they were seized from a Cambridgeshire business.

Following a notification of potentially unsafe goods from Heathrow Port Authority, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards Service visited a Cambridgeshire business who had imported 1000 teddy bears from China.

When officers looked at the products they had concerns over the safety of the product and incorrect labelling. Officers issued a suspension notice - preventing them from being sold - whilst safety tests were being conducted and the business were fully co-operative.

Testing showed that the bears failed safety standards, under European standard EN 71, and therefore presented a danger to a young children. Once the results were received the business surrendered the teddies to Trading Standards and these subsequently sent for destruction and recycling.

Peter Gell, head of regulatory services for Peterborough City Council, said: “There are strict laws in place to ensure that all toys placed on the market in the UK and Europe are safe.

“It is easier than ever for businesses to import cheap products from abroad then sell them online or at markets and car boot sales. You may save a few pounds but these products are often poor quality, break quickly and may even be dangerous.”

Trading Standards are keen to remind consumers of the dangers of buying cheap toys, especially in the run up to Christmas.

Residents should:

1. Buy toys only from recognised outlets;

2. Make sure the toy is suitable for the child, check the age range;

3. Be particularly careful with toys for children under three.

4. Be wary of young children playing with older children’s toys;

5. Check for loose hair and small parts, sharp edges and points;

6. Ensure that garden swings and slides are robust and are not a strangulation hazard;

7. Check toys regularly for wear and repair or dispose of them where necessary; especially soft toy for under 3’s

8. Keep the play area tidy;

9. Follow the instructions and warnings provided with toys and keep information as requested.

10. Supervise young children at play.