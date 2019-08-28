Dangerous driver led police on pursuit from Oundle Road to Serpentine Green and through surrounding villages

A man who led police on a pursuit around Peterborough and surrounding villages for almost an hour has been sentenced today (Wednesday).

Officers attempted to stop Joseph Lawson (27) in Oundle Road after his silver Ford Fiesta was found to be uninsured at about 11.15pm on March 26.

Crown court news

The Ford Fiesta accelerated and reached speeds of 45mph in a 30mph limit in London Road where officers noticed sparks coming from the car’s right-hand tyre.

The pursuit continued via Serpentine Green, at Hampton, onto Orton Parkway, onto the A1 northbound, and then through Stibbington, Elton, Fotheringhay, Nassington, and Yarwell.

He proceeded through two red traffic lights at speeds of up to 50mph and went the wrong way around a roundabout at Warmington.

At about 10:55pm, Lawson came to a sudden halt in Wansford and gave himself up.

Lawson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to charges of driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, use of a motor vehicle with a tyre with any of the ply/cord exposed, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and driving dangerously.

He was sentenced today to eight months imprisonment at Peterborough Crown Court.

A police spokesperson said; “Lawson’s driving had the potential to put many lives in danger. Hopefully this sentence will give him time to reflect on the risks he took that evening.”