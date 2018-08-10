Dangerous driver jailed after crashing with van and causing serious injuries

A man who seriously injured someone when he crashed his car last year has been jailed for more than three years.

Robert Hunter (33) was arrested in Leverington Road, Wisbech, by a road policing officer on October 3 last year following a pursuit after he failed to stop for police.

Robert Hunter

Hunter drove at speeds of more than 65mph in a 30mph zone during part of the pursuit, narrowly avoiding multiple collisions, before losing control of his silver Ford Fusion and colliding with a van travelling in the other direction.

He then hit the rear of a Renault Kadjar which rolled after colliding with a stationary Audi. Hunter’s Fusion then hit a lamppost and came to a stop but he made off on foot with his passenger.

He only made it a short distance before being arrested.

The driver of the Renault Kadjar suffered serious injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. They have since recovered from their injuries.

Hunter, of Colville Road in Newton, Wisbech, was summonsed to court for driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possessing a blade in a public place.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (August 8) and was sentenced to a total of three years and nine months in prison after admitting the offences at a previous hearing.

PC Ian Swales, from the road policing unit, said: “Hunter showed no regard for other road users that day and the sentence reflects the severity of his actions.”